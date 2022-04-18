Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,643 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.62% of Amdocs worth $60,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Amdocs by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Amdocs by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.06. 1,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,736. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $83.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

