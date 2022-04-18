American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,941 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 325,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,322,902. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.86) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

