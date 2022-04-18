American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.25% of American Electric Power worth $113,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $101.77. 10,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

