American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $102.06. 35,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,275. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average is $89.19. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.