American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIG opened at $63.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $58.88. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

