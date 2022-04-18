Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.51% of Ameris Bancorp worth $17,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABCB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 144,589 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 24.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 25.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1,733.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 54,420 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.79.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.