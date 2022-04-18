AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 172 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.53.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.95. 19,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,044. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

