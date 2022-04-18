AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.05. The stock had a trading volume of 56,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,860. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.72. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.67.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

