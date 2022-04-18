AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.51 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

IVE traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.67. 5,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,311. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.69 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

