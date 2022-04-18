AMG National Trust Bank Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3,409.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Marriott International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 in the last ninety days. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAR stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.20. 29,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,539. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

