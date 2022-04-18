AMG National Trust Bank Has $602,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,174,000 after purchasing an additional 111,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,356,000 after acquiring an additional 450,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,804,000 after acquiring an additional 277,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,282,000 after acquiring an additional 348,999 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

D traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,232. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.