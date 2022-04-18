AMG National Trust Bank Has $720,000 Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.36.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

