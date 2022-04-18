AMG National Trust Bank Has $858,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $210.27. 2,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,553. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

