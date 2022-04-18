AMG National Trust Bank Sells 600 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $73.16. 2,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,729. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.67. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1 year low of $67.37 and a 1 year high of $87.51.

