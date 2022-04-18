Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 5,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 785,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMLX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and Canada. The company's product candidature includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and tauroursodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.

