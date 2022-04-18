Analysts Anticipate Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80 billion. AON posted sales of $3.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $12.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.44 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AON.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.67.

Shares of AON traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,168. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.84 and a 200 day moving average of $298.00. The company has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 0.91. AON has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $336.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in AON by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in AON by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in AON by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AON by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

