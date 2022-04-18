Analysts Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.54 Billion

Brokerages expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) to announce $75.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.99 billion and the highest is $76.41 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $69.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $307.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.38 billion to $308.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $321.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $318.72 billion to $323.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,147 shares of company stock worth $23,949,067. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.47. The company had a trading volume of 79,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,068. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.09. The company has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

