Analysts Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Announce Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) to post $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the highest is $2.72. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings of $2.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $10.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $11.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.19. 161,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,804,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $184.20. The company has a market cap of $468.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.89.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

