Analysts Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Billion

Brokerages expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) to report $4.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.11 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $15.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.76 billion to $16.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.69 billion to $16.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.93.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PH stock traded down $3.88 on Friday, hitting $269.99. 8,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $266.94 and a one year high of $340.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

