Analysts Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $761.61 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) will announce $761.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $778.00 million and the lowest is $745.21 million. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,373,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,634,000 after buying an additional 284,741 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.11. The stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,982. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

