Analysts Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.76 Billion

Brokerages expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) to report $5.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.57 billion and the highest is $5.90 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $5.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $24.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.50 billion to $24.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $25.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.57 billion to $26.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

UNP stock traded down $3.91 on Friday, hitting $242.30. 103,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,031. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $152.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.66 and a 200-day moving average of $245.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 42.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

