Analysts Expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. EVERTEC also reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 15,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $679,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $1,177,725.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,858.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,341 shares of company stock worth $8,080,318. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 21.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 59,927 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth about $1,198,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVTC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.07. 11,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

About EVERTEC (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.