Analysts Expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $537.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) to report $537.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $552.50 million and the lowest is $510.00 million. MarineMax reported sales of $523.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

HZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.78. The stock had a trading volume of 360,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,756. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $893.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.73. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

