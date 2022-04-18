Analysts Expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. PCB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCB. Raymond James downgraded PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

PCB traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.49. 832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other news, Director Janice Chung purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,531 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $56,643.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,170 shares of company stock valued at $726,255 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 367,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 125,279 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,609,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 220,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 115,705 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

