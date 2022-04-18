Analysts Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Announce -$1.09 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.13). Redfin reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 194.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.14.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $645,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $142,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,835 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,269,000 after buying an additional 2,444,167 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Redfin by 45.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Redfin by 82.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,467,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,624,000 after buying an additional 481,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Redfin stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 50,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,443. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Redfin has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $72.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.83.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

