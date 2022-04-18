Analysts Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Post $1.95 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $2.13. Stryker posted earnings per share of $1.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $11.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $657,000. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,456. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $236.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $97.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

