Analysts Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Clorox reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.38.

Clorox stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.84. 13,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,885. Clorox has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $196.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

