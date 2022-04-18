Analysts Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Target Price at $167.71

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZPN. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZPN traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.04. 213,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,908. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

