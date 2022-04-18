Analysts Set Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target at $49.60

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

RNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Avidity Biosciences stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 158,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.17. Avidity Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $29.59.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 1,265.38%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

