Analysts Set Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Price Target at $25.75

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.20. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 160.61%.

In related news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 107.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 180,357 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth $391,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth $253,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 322,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth $4,617,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.