Analysts Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Target Price at $52.33

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. StockNews.com cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,657. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after buying an additional 5,368,608 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,723,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,531,000 after buying an additional 569,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after buying an additional 906,388 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,047,000 after purchasing an additional 58,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.