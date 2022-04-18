Analysts Set Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Price Target at $45.81

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 23.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 7.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 8.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. 1,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. Noah has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

