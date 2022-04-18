Analysts Set Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target at $74.69

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.69.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

