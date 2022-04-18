Analysts Set Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Target Price at $425.00

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $425.00.

NVZMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.21. 8,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,829. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.65. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

