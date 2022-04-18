Analysts Set Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Target Price at C$46.06

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.06.

PLC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Park Lawn and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

PLC stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$34.30. 30,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.74. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$31.59 and a one year high of C$42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91.

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$99.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.7805318 EPS for the current year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

