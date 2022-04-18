Analysts Set Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Target Price at 80.67

Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 80.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLVOF shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. DNB Markets downgraded Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ VLVOF remained flat at $5.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 6.38. Volvo Car AB has a 1 year low of 5.74 and a 1 year high of 10.02.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, assembles, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedans and SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand; and electric cars under the Volvo and Polestar brands. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories, as well as sells online.

