Analyzing Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) and CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN)

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CollPlant Biotechnologies and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies 1.52% 0.49% 0.44% Vicarious Surgical N/A -198.54% -19.12%

82.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CollPlant Biotechnologies and Vicarious Surgical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies $15.64 million 3.53 $240,000.00 ($0.01) -974.03 Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$35.21 million N/A N/A

CollPlant Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CollPlant Biotechnologies and Vicarious Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CollPlant Biotechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Vicarious Surgical has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 222.38%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than CollPlant Biotechnologies.

Summary

CollPlant Biotechnologies beats Vicarious Surgical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs; dermal filler for treating wrinkles; 3D Bioprinted breast implants that are used for the regeneration of breast tissue; injectable implants to promote breast tissue regeneration; VergenixSTR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for the treatment of tendinopathy; and VergenixFG, an advanced wound care product for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds. It has a co-development agreement with 3D Systems Corporation for a 3D bioprinted regenerative soft tissue matrix for use in breast reconstruction procedures in combination with an implant. The company was formerly known as CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. in June 2019. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

