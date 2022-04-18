Anglo American’s (AAL) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) target price on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.52) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.52) to GBX 4,300 ($56.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($53.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($41.05) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.35) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,690 ($48.08).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 4,168.50 ($54.32) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,350 ($30.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,184.50 ($54.53). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,823.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,252.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.07), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,120,287.99).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

