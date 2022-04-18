Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,454.44 ($18.95).

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.59) to GBX 1,340 ($17.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($16.94) to GBX 1,500 ($19.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.85) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, March 21st. Liberum Capital cut Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.64) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON:ANTO traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,676.50 ($21.85). The stock had a trading volume of 636,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,347. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,568.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,448.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.70). The company has a market cap of £16.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

