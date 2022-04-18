Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Up 63.4% in March

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the March 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AUVI stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 63.34%. Analysts anticipate that Applied UV will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUVI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied UV during the second quarter worth $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Applied UV during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Applied UV by 32.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Applied UV during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied UV by 12.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied UV (Get Rating)

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

