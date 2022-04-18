APY.Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26,640.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.51 million and approximately $26,640.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,807,545 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

