ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target Raised to €48.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.32.

MT stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 1.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

