Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Cut to “Neutral” at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $96.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $97.64. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.4% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

