Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of ARNC opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.35. Arconic has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arconic will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

