Argon Achieves Market Capitalization of $568,350.69 (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Argon has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Argon has a total market capitalization of $568,350.69 and $67,436.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044672 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.10 or 0.07446606 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,086.87 or 1.00121833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00048523 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,432,925 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

