ARMOR Price Reaches $0.0288 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $62,785.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.09 or 0.07403040 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,292.54 or 1.00060214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041821 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

