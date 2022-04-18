Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. Artelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

