Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $30.03 on Top Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Arweave has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $31.24 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $30.03 or 0.00073676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000191 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars.

