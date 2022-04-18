Arweave (AR) Trading Down 16.2% Over Last Week

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $962.02 million and approximately $21.30 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $28.81 or 0.00072458 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010582 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000198 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.