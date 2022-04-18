Asante Gold (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Asante Gold (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ASGOF opened at 1.76 on Thursday. Asante Gold has a twelve month low of 0.19 and a twelve month high of 1.80.

Get Asante Gold alerts:

Asante Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold properties in the Republic of Ghana. Its principal property is the Kubi Mining Lease located in south west Ghana. The company also holds an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Bibiani gold mine located in Ghana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.